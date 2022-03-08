2022 ALCIF: Stakeholders Seek Funding To Salvage Africa’s Oil and Gas Sector

Key players in Africa’s Oil and Gas industry have called for a more robust hydrocarbon development model that is anchored on seeking alternative funding plan, to salvage the continent’s energy sector, amidst energy transition realities and funding constraints. The stakeholders gathered in Lagos on Monday at the African Local Content Investment Forum (ALCIF), with the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
