Damilola Titilayo Ayanwola, elder sister of the murdered lady on Lagos BRT, Bamise Ayanwola, has called out Lagos State government and the State Police Command to fish out the killers of her kid sister. Bamise’s sister who spoke in company of other family members and their lead counsel, Barrister Ayo Ademiluyi, at a press conference […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information