BREAKING: APC National Caretaker Secretary, Akpanudoedehe, Resigns





The national secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, has resigned. LEADERSHIP gathered that already, Akpanudoedehe has packed out all his belongings from the party’s national secretariat at Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja. Although reasons for his resignation were still sketchy, it was […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information