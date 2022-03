A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered that the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, to vacate their offices for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Justice Inyang Ekwo said the APC which is was the second defendant in the suit […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

