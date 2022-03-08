Ugwuanyi Urges Better Synergy Between Retired, Serving Security Officers





Governor of Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has urged serving and retired personnel of security agencies to continue to synergize and redouble their efforts towards ensuring that all contemporary adversaries are adequately put on check in the country. Ugwuanyi who made the call when he declared open the Nigerian Army Headquarters Veterans Affairs Directorate First Quarter […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information