President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Giadom Ferdinand Dumbari as the Project Coordinator (PC) for Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project under the Federal Ministry of Environment. The director press Federal Ministry of Environment, Saghir El Mohammed said the appointment is for a four year term and is with immediate effect. Dr Dumbari holds a Doctor of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information