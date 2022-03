As the global community celebrates the women-folk and their contributions to our world today, LEADERSHIP features 22 prominent women that are tipped to impact the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria. Stella Okotete The national women representative of the APC, Hon Stella Okotete, is a thoroughbred politician, a steadfast advocate for the rights of the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information