Jubilations As Kaduna Senator Lights Up District, Donates Transformers

There were jubilations in Kaduna Central senatorial district as Senator Uba Sani donated 11 units of 300KVA transformers to support electrification in communities of the district. The Senator’s gesture was in response to the communities’ complaints over poor power supply resulting from faulty or insufficient transmission plants. The transformers were spread across communities in […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
