The ¬†Kaduna State Police Command, on Wednesday, paraded 200 suspected bandits and 20 armed robbers. Among those paraded were the prime suspects in the murder of Air Vice Marshal Maisaka (retd), and suspected bandits who allegedly killed over 15 persons at different times. The State Commissioner of Police, Mudasiru Abdullahi, who paraded the suspects […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

