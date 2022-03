Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has appealed the Federal High Court, Abuja, judgement which on Tuesday removed him and his deputy, Eric Igwe, from office. In a notice appeal filed yesterday in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/920/2021, Umahi and his deputy, who hired 18 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to defend them, stated that the lower court […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information