IFC Launches $75m AFI To Promote Growth, Jobs in Africa





The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has launched the Africa Fragility Initiative (AFI), a $74 million five-year programme dedicated to supporting responsible private sector-led growth and job creation across 32 African countries affected by fragility and conflict. Central to IFC’s strategy to strengthen some of Africa’s least-developed markets, the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

