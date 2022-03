The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Thursday, said it intercepted fake pharmaceutical products worth N192million in Okada, Edo State. In a press statement by the unit’s public relations officer, Jerry Attah, he said the 640 cartons of unregistered pharmaceuticals, worth N192 million, were conveyed in a DAF heavy duty […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

