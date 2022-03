The national publicity secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Emmanuel Yawe, is dead. Mr Yawe, a distinguished journalist and author, reportedly died in his sleep on March 10, 2022. He was at various times Member, Editorial Board of Advisers, The Point Newspaper; Editorial Board Member, People’s Daily Newspaper; Managing Editor, New Sentinel Newspaper; […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

