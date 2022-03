The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted three million capsules of opioids at Jaelith bonded container terminal under Tincan seaport in Apapa area of Lagos. The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said opioids are actually more dangerous and potent than tramadol. He also said the seizure of the 3,000,000 capsules of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

