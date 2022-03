Another batch of 122 Nigerians including an infant, fleeing from Ukrainian-Russia crisis touched down in Abuja from Warsaw, Poland on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 1.40am. A statement from the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said they were well received by top officials of Federal Government at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at Abuja. According […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information