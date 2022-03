Apparently flustered by a letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stating that it was not aware of any leadership change in the party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday made a dramatic volte-face, saying Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, is still in charge of its affairs as caretaker committee chairman. The leaked […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information