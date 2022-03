A Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, on Friday, has remanded the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Andrew Nice, accused of being responsible for the death of his passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, for 30 days. Magistrate Omobola Salawu ordered that Nice be kept behind bar pending the conclusion of Police investigation on the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

