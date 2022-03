A soldier has be caught extorting money from motorists along the popular Maiduguri-Damaturu highway by a superior officer. According to a 53-second-long viral video obtained by LEADERSHIP on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno State, the soldier was seen crying, prostrating and pleading with a senior officer, who caught him extorting a motorist. The soldier was asked […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information