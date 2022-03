As the 2023 election draws closer, a non-profit organisation, Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF) has urged Nigerians to vote out corrupt leaders to halt bad governance in the country. The Foundation also urged Nigerians to vote for credible leaders and shun corrupt leaders or politicians with corruption cases. Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja yesterday, titled: […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

