The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Osondu Igwilo, a suspected fraudster declared wanted by the FBI in 2018 for $100 million fraud. The 52-year-old Igwilo, who is the alleged leader of a criminal network of “catchers’’, was arrested alongside Okafor Nnamdi Chris, Nwodu Uchenna Emmaunel and John Anazo Achukwu at a studio […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

