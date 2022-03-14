World Kidney Day: KDSG Calls For Public-Private Collaboration

Kaduna state Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni, has called for collaboration between the government and members of the public, for an effective healthcare system because of the enormous financial demands that it entails. The commissioner who spoke at the World Kidney Day, thanked the Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital Community Support Initiative, for establishing […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
