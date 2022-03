For the month of February, 2022, Nigeria’s headline inflation increased by 15.70 per cent (year-on-year). This was 1.63 per cent points lower compared to the rate recorded in February, 2021. On month-on-month basis, headline index increased by 1.63 percent in February, 2022. This was 0.16 percent points higher than the rate recorded in January 2022, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

