Scores of armed bandits have been eliminated when military jets of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) shelled missiles at a wedding feast organised for one of Katsina’s top bandit leaders. Among those killed included one Sule, a notorious bandit leader, who is a brother to Lalbi Ginshima, also a ‘killer’ bandit. According to PRNigeria, the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information