The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Uba Sani has declared for the 2023 governorship contest in the All Progrossives Congress (APC). At a public presentation in Kaduna with the theme Sustaining And Building On A Legacy Of Outstanding Public Service And Impact, Senator Uba stressed his long standing alliance with […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

