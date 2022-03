A four-year-old girl, Esther Olisa, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen, in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Esther was said to have been abducted on Saturday night in front of their house around the Danjuma area, Oke-Aro in Akure South local government area of Ondo State. LEADERSHIP learnt that the girl was kidnapped around 8pm […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information