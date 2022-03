In the spirit of love and giving back to the society, Everest Helping Minds Foundation has conducted a free medical and empowerment outreach at Guidna community, Kaba district in Abuja. Through the outreach, members of Everest Helping Minds Foundation offered free medical check-ups, family planning consultations and distributed food items to members of the community. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

