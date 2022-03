Kebbi State governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has in furtherance of the payment of workers gratuity and death benefits directed for the immediate release of N3.097 billion for the payment of state, local government and LGEA staff who disengaged in 2019. This is in addition to the earlier directive on the 17th of January, 2022 for […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

