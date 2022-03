The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and the senior technical assistant on Media to the President (OVP) Louis Odion, have mourned the publisher of Hallmark Newspaper, Prince Emeka Obasi. Prince Obasi was aged 58. LEADERSHIP learnt that Obasi, a veteran journalist and public relations aficionado, died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after a protracted […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

