Ahead of the March 26 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the FCT APC Concerned Peoples Forum has declared support for the national chairmanship aspiration of Senator Tanko Al-Makura. The forum also asked all leaders and members of the party to rally support for the former Nasarawa State governor. Addressing a press […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information