The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the immediate-past governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano. An EFCC source said the former governor was arrested on his way out of Nigeria. LEADERSHIP reports that Obiano had earlier this Thursday completed his two-term tenure of eight years in office as Anambra governor. According to the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information