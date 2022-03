The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has called on the National Assembly not delete Section 84 (12) in the Electoral Act 2022, stating that it will cripple democratic choices. TMG chairman, Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, stated this on Friday during a meeting aimed at ensuring electoral transparency in the forthcoming 2023 general election. According to Rafsanjani, TMG […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information