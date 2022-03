All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has commiserated with the family of the late veteran Ghanaian-American disc jockey, Rab Bakari, aka DJ Rab. Rab drowned during the Asa Baako festival on March 6, 2022 at the Busua Beach in Ghana at the age of 57, while celebrating his country’s independence anniversary. “The entire community at AFRIMA […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information