The Kaiama Emirate Council in Kwara State will on Sunday, March 20, 2022 honour the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, with a chieftaincy title. A statement issued by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, said Lawan will be turbaned as Magayaki of Kaiama Emirate, which means the lead warrior that ensures […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

