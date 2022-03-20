APC Leadership Crisis: Why Caretaker Members Insisted On Akpanudoedehe’s Sack





It became clearer yesterday why 10 out of 12 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) have been angling to remove national secretary of the committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe. LEADERSHIP Sunday checks revealed that the ‘vote of no confidence’ passed on the APC national scribe is the result of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information