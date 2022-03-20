Despite the recent clampdown on some unlicensed digital money lenders in the country by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), some of them are still conducting their businesses as usual, LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt at the weekend. While the clampdown arose from several complaints from consumers about exorbitant interests on loans and harassment of […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Despite Govt Clampdown, Businesses Continue In Unlicensed Digital Banks