The Department of State Services (DSS) said it has uncovered plans by some non-state actors to cause violence in parts of the country particularly the North-Central zone. The DSS, in a statement signed by its spokeperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, on Saturday, said the aim was to cause ethno-religious crisis, ignite reprisals and heat up the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

