The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that the administration was set to destroy 1,500 motorcycles impounded by the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) otherwise known as Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) from riders who violated traffic rules and regulations in the nation’s capital. Director of DRTS, Abdulateef Bello, made this known when he […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information