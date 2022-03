One of the frontline gubernatorial aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi popularly known as Dattijo has continued his consultations in Amaru, Kwarbai ‘A’ Waed in Zaria local government area of Kaduna State. Dattijo is a Prince of the Zazzau Emirate, drawing his royal lineage from the late Emir […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information