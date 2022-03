The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 52-year-old father of four children, who claimed to be a businessman by name Okeke Adolphus Anayochukwu, with black liquid cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja. The NDLEA, which said the arrest was the first time someone would be nabbed […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information