The police in Lagos have arraigned a medical doctor, Salami Tajudeen and a nurse, Chimeh Sunday before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly forging a death certificate in a bid to defraud AIICO Insurance Plc of N21.8 million. The medical personnel were docked before Justice Peter Lifu alongside one Amaka Obionwu by the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

