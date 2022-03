The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate in 2019 and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said the 2023 general elections would determine the future of Nigeria. Also, former governor of Niger State, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, said the 2023 elections will be the toughest one Nigeria has ever experienced since 1999 […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information