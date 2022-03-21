NLC, Stakeholders Validate Information Guide For Returning Migrants

By
Headliners
-
1



A new trade union information guide to assist returning migrants reintegrate properly has been validated. The information guide which was developed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with support from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) provides information and relevant links to help returning migrants in the process of reintegration. Speaking at the opening of a […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR