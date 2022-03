The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, join leaders from France, United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Lithuania and Taiwan to showcase efforts in the digital transformation of their cities at the annual Smart City Mayors’ Summit in Taipei, Taiwan. The summit is a global platform for mayors […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

