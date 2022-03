The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has registered over 1.5 million candidates for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The Board made this known in its Weekly Bulletin of the office of its Registrar on Monday, in Abuja. JAMB reiterated its stand to close its 2022 registration exercise on Saturday, March 26, as […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

