The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the Senate, on Monday, said it had not endorsed any of its members contesting the position of the national chairman of the party. LEADERSHIP reports that Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger) and Senator Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa) are among the contestants for the office of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information