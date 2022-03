President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the site of the three million metric tonnes Dangote Fertiliser Plant built at a whopping cost of $2.5billion, nestled on 500 hectares of land in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State. The president arrived at about 11.17am at the plant site that would give power to farmers in Africa […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information