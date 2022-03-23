Group managing director and chief executive officer of the Rahamaniyya Group, AbdulRahman Bashir, has denied operating six oil refineries across Europe and the Middle East. He said it became necessary to clear the air on media reports suggesting that he owns a long list of companies ranging from Construction, Oil, Maritime, Aviation, Agriculture, Petroleum Marketing, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Rahamaniyya Group Denies Operating 6 Oil Refineries In Europe, Middle East