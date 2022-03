President-general of the Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze has declared interest to contest for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The renowned medical doctor and head of Igbo village in the United States of America, disclosed this during a town hall/interactive forum with Ndigbo […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information