The federal government has said it drilled over 400 boreholes and rehabilitated 190 others in the 36 States of the country as well as the FCT. Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, stated this at an event to commemorate the annual World Water Day with the theme: “Groundwater, Making the Invisible Visible”. The minister, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information