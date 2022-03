Former Super Eagles handler, Christian Chukwu, says he’s confident the team will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at Ghana’s expense. Nigeria and Ghana will clash on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while it will end on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. The 1980 AFCON winner […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

